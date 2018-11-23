The Craft Breweries Tapping Artists to Turn Labels into Works of Art

Take Stillwater Artisanal, widely regarded as one of the first craft beer operations to bake graphics deeply into its identity. Founder Brian Strumke, a former music producer and DJ, got into the craft beer game to satisfy his creative urges. The dual creative possibilities of brewing and packaging hooked him—not to mention the opportunity to shake up an industry whose design had become, in his opinion, too rote. Classic beer marketing, from the likes of Sierra Nevada, for instance, followed a rubric: a banner containing the beer’s logo, paired with the name of a particular brew (“Pale Ale,” “Summerfest,” “IPA Hop Hunter”).

The formula didn’t jive with Strumke’s atypical, shape-shifting beers, like a double IPA brewed with pineapple, cacao, and vanilla. “I wanted to blow [the formula] apart; deconstruct it and say: ‘Every beer should be its own piece of art,’” Strumke explained from his home in Seattle. “That would allow complete creativity.”

Op art Conceptual art Marcel Duchamp Strumke’s labels, which are designed in collaboration with Washington, D.C.–based artist Michael Van Hall, can be as unexpected as his beers. Some, like “Tangerine Haze,” a “juicy dry-hopped sour ale,” resemble psychedelicexperiments. A smoked India black ale called “Readymade: Vacuum” nods cheekily tomaster, who popularized the readymade sculpture and forever changed how we look at art. Like Duchamp’s work, the beer is complex enough to make you think differently about ale, combining notes of smoke, caramel, pine, and dank fruity hops.

Often, it’s hard to find Stillwater’s name on its cans, overshadowed by patterns or tucked into corners. And this is intentional. According to Strumke and Van Hall, leaning on a name or a logo would stifle the brand. “Where other people were doing brand iconography or consistent visual language, we were doing what felt good to us,” Van Hall explained. “Commercial considerations aren’t primary in what I produce.…I try to push everything I need to have on the label to the side, so the thing that people see can stand alone as an image.”