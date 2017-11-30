What It Took to Create the Met’s Once-in-a-Lifetime Michelangelo Show

It didn’t take a village, but mounting the exhibition of Michelangelo’s work currently on view at the Metropolitan Museum did take dozens of people and a team of conservators—not to mention a forklift. Visitors to the highly anticipated exhibition, which hinges on the Renaissance concept of disegno, the fluid union of mind, eye, and hand required to create art, can enjoy some 200 works of art by Michelangelo and his Renaissance colleagues. But what does it take to assemble a blockbuster exhibition of this scale and quality?

“Michelangelo: Divine Draftsman and Designer” has been eight years in the making, a process that the exhibition’s curator Carmen C. Bambach, an expert in Italian Renaissance drawings, said culminated in a demanding installation process. Among the most complex of the installations was the effort to mount a large-scale drawing that was a preliminary study for a fresco in the Vatican’s Pauline Chapel. The work arrived inside a metal case weighing 650 pounds, and required not only a forklift to install it securely, but also scissor lifts and 40 people to help with the task. Marcello Venusti’s famous copy of Michelangelo’s Last Judgment was even heavier, weighing in at 750 pounds.

The exhibition’s inclusion of an array of media—from chalk drawings and charcoal on paper to marble and bronze sculptures—also necessitated the presence of conservators of various expertise. “The monitoring is constant to be sure the climate conditions are absolutely stable,” says Bambach. “There must be no vibrations.”