The Cult Artist Who Demanded Total Freedom, Whatever The Cost

“In the ’80s he became famous quite fast, and it was like he was in a golden cage,” Vandenberg’s daughter Hélène tells me. “So he destroyed it, this whole system he was a part of, the art system that took him in. He said, ‘I have to be free.’”

He would begin by layering cartoonish figurative elements atop his signature abstract compositions—like a grinning man pushing a wheelbarrow full of cash, or a likeness of Yasser Arafat floating above a dog that appears to be defecating sausage links. Needless to say, some formerly supportive critics and collectors were not pleased.

From there, Vandenberg would gleefully follow his practice wherever it led him: to monochromes, text drawings, violently surreal figurative scenes, deceptively cheerful scenes incorporating swastikas, and soothing geometric compositions. “For him, a style was completely irrelevant,” Hélène says. “In his career, he took a motif, he worked on it, and once he had the feeling that he’d become immobile—he destroyed it to start a new one.”