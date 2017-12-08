On Thursday evening, a diverse group of leaders came together to discuss the current threats to culture in the Americas. Organized as part of Art Basel in Miami Beach, the panel, titled “Is Culture in the Americas in Big Trouble?”, included artist Jordan Casteel, Brooklyn Museum director Anne Pasternak, Contemporary Arts Museum Houston director Bill Arning, and writer and photographer Teju Cole. While there weren’t many concrete solutions drawn, the conversation offered a clear diagnosis of the key issues facing art and culture and, at the very least, a starting point for how we can understand and address them going forward.

“You could talk about seven different things that have happened this week, all of which are unbearable, and here we are, we’re bearing it somehow,” said Cole, who led the conversation.

Likely among them is the GOP tax bill, which has divided communities across the United States; the wave of allegations about sexual harassment that are roiling industries across America; and President Donald Trump’s declaration of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, which has caused further unrest in the Middle East. The panelists shared their perspectives on wider political and social shifts that are taking place within this turbulent climate, out of which several themes emerged.