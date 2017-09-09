The Curious History of the Magic Lantern—and the Man Who Collected Hundreds of Them

Balzer has a flair for the dramatic, and a talent for updating the archaic technology for contemporary audiences. Near the conclusion of his demonstration, he presented a satirical allegory: a version of Little Red Riding Hood in which the cowled protagonist is a surrogate for a gullible citizenry, and the lupine menace a stand-in for President Trump. With the aid of eight slides made through chromolithographic transfer (circa the late 1800s), Balzer told of how Little Red Riding Hood is asked by her mother to deliver packages to her grandmother, who has fled to a cottage in the woods “because she doesn’t have her documentation.” The narration—which riffs on Trump’s idiosyncratic pronunciation of words like “huge,” not to mention the much-debated size of his hands—moved with little warning into the realm of mordant social commentary.

A few weeks later, at his home in Brookline, Massachusetts, Balzer ruminates on the linkage between satire and the magic lantern, as well as a portable box with biconvex lens known as a peepshow, which were both widely regarded as instruments of flimflam because of their association with shadowy showmen. “Often, there was a more upper-class view that the peepshow and the magic lantern were childlike entertainments, not higher forms of entertainment,” he explained, noting that they often featured in “satire about how the public is gullible.” The devices often appeared in allegorical depictions of government avarice, such as a 1797 hand-colored etching in Balzer’s collection that shows a dapper William Pitt the Younger, then Prime Minister of Great Britain, picking the pocket of an oafish John Bull (the British people) as the latter distractedly stoops to look in a peepshow.

Much of Balzer’s collection is kept in a converted carriage house behind his home that had no electricity or running water when he acquired the property. “It was derelict—the last owner only used it for occasional parties,” he says. “But it’s just the kind of space for a wonderful Kunstkammer.” Balzer estimates that he has amassed 8,000 to 10,000 objects, including hundreds of magic lanterns; the carriage house a repository of curiosities meant to induce wonder, a survey of over 300 years of technological innovation in the realm of optical devices. One of the earliest examples in Balzer’s collection is a British-made tin magic lantern from the mid-18th century with a protruding snout and truncated chimney to expel fumes. The object is currently on loan to the Harvard Art Museums as part of “The Philosophy Chamber: Art and Science in Harvard’s Teaching Cabinet, 1766–1820,” which reconstructs a space at the university that functioned as a laboratory, picture gallery, and lecture hall around the time of the American Revolution. No magic lantern is complete without slides to go with it, and Balzer has also provided the institution with a set of nine mechanical slides outfitted with hand cranks to allow for animated demonstrations of celestial phenomena.