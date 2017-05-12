Damien Hirst Show Sparks Accusations of Cultural Appropriation

Damien Hirst launched his first major show of new works in 10 years earlier this month in Venice, shortly ahead of the opening of the 57th Venice Biennale. But along with massive crowds, “Treasures from the Wreck of the Unbelievable” is attracting charges of cultural appropriation, with one of Hirst’s sculptures replicating a Nigerian work from the 14th century without proper historical context.

The piece, Golden Heads (Female), appropriates a Yoruba sculpture taken from Nigeria during British colonial rule. One of the work’s first vocal critics, Nigerian artist Victor Ehikhamenor posted a photo of Hirst’s piece on his Instagram and commented “the British are back for more,” continuing “for the thousands of viewers seeing this for the first time, they won’t think Ife, they won’t think Nigeria. Their young ones will grow up to know this work as Damien Hirst’s.”

The sculpture is one of dozens of artworks by the artist spread across the Palazzo Grassi and the Punta della Dogana museums in Venice as part of an exhibition initially conceived as a “fairy-tale,” where Hirst stumbles upon a fictional freed Turkish slave’s treasures in an aged shipwreck in the sea.

But the Yoruba head at the heart of Hirst’s work has a very real history. Found in the city Ife in 1938, late in the British colonial period, the original sculpture was titled “Ori Olokun,” after the God Olokun, the god of great wealth and the bottom of the ocean. That artefact is of particular reverence to the Yoruba people, as it “holds the passageway for the living to be able to connect with their ancestors,” wrote Laolu Senbanjo, a New York-based Nigerian artist.