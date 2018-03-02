Damien Hirst’s Latest Conceptual Feat? Painting the Canvases Himself

On Thursday night in Los Angeles, hundreds of people crowded outside Gagosian’s Beverly Hills outpost, trying to get a peek at Damien Hirst’s brand new neon-gumball-toned paintings exploding with color. An hour in, the space was at capacity, with entrance available only through a backdoor that takes visitors through the guts of the gallery’s storage and then at once to the gigantic echo chamber of an atrium, where the works hung enormous and ran to the upper reaches of the walls, 15 feet above when taken at a distance. The small scooplets of thick paint splotches on canvas came together to approximate, in the paintings, a classic bucolic landscape, the sky over rolling hills.

The landscape on the ground at Gagosian was more cosmopolitan. The 76-year-old media macher Barry Diller (net worth: $3.2 billion, per Forbes) was chatting with 27-year-old Snapchat cofounder Evan Spiegel (net worth: $3.9 billion, per Forbes) while collectors such as Maja Hoffmann, Benedikt Taschen, and Bill and Maria Arena Bell swanned about. LACMA director Michael Govan was there, Jeffrey Deitch put in an appearance now that he’s once again opening a Los Angeles space, and there was Victoria Siddall, the director of Frieze Fairs, which recently announced the opening of a third fair here in Los Angeles, at Paramount Studios (Siddall said she is already struggling to deal with an onslaught of galleries fighting to get in).

There were models—Karlie Kloss, Miranda Kerr—and there were rock stars—Anthony Kiedis of the Red Hot Chili Peppers—and there was Hans Zimmer, the composer guy who did the score for the Pirates of the Caribbean movies. Artists were there, too, in support of one of their own brethren who had long ago made himself into into a global brand: Carol Bove, Jordan Wolfson, Jonas Wood, Jennifer Guidi, Alex Israel, and Mary Weatherford, who rather admired the muscular touch on the canvas, the way the paint was whipped up in spots like a cowlick haircut.

“It’s very difficult to do that, to make it stay like that, but Damien is the master,” she said.