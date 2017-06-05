Why a Dan Flavin Neon Hidden in a Puerto Rican Cave Makes a Timely Political Statement

In September 2016, a blackout left 1.5 million Puerto Ricans without electricity for two days. An aerial photograph of the island, taken by NASA just after the power was cut, showed a dark mass in the middle of the Caribbean Sea; the southern city of Ponce, usually bright with artificial light, was pitch black.

But one light, tucked deep in a jungle cave outside of Ponce, “still shone brightly,” remembers Jennifer Allora of the duo Allora and Calzadilla, who placed it there. The artwork, which incorporates a re-purposed Dan Flavin neon, is called Puerto Rican Light (Cueva Vientos); it runs on batteries fed by the Puerto Rican sun, and so didn’t depend on the island’s government-run power plants.

The off-the-beaten-path artwork—a long-term installation with no specified end-date—instigated heated debate when it was first unveiled in 2015. It nestles a neon by Flavin, Puerto Rican Light (to Jeanie Blake) (1965), in the nave of a remote cave. In turn, Allora and Calzadilla remove it not only from its original white cube context, but also from a conventional power source—electricity provided by city infrastructure.