Dana Schutz Stages Bold Return to Form after Whitney Biennial Controversy

While the works at Petzel suggest figures in crisis and individuals alienated from one another, there are also pairs and groups that are mordantly united. Strangers (2018) depicts two beastly, aging, and primitive men in an ambiguous clutch, surrounded by a haunting landscape of jawbones. Washing Monsters (2018) shows a gaunt and terror-struck suited Wall Street everyman reluctantly wrapped around a skeletal creature that could, presumably, symbolize death. The man soaps down his own dreadful alter ego.

The scene from Washing Monsters reappears in the show in the form of a sculpture, among a handful of other bronze works—Schutz’s first experimentation with the medium. The effect of her sculptures is much softer than her paintings—which, in the past, I have sometimes found too ferociously angular, shallow in space, and cruel in their rendering of humans, leaving no way in for viewers. The pocked head of Smoker (2018) emerges from a mound of bronze and puffs out a small cloud of smoke; Buddy (2018) is a sweet one-armed creature whose head teeters precipitously from one side of its neck. But painting is still by far Schutz’s stronger suit, the place where her surreal and monstrous images, figures, and scenarios come to life with remarkable resolution.