These institutional exhibitions and high-profile collaborations have helped fuel a newly turbocharged market. According to Artsy data, the number of users inquiring on works by Arsham on the platform has been steadily trending upward over the past five years, increasing more than elevenfold from 2016 to 2020. Last year, he had the 13th-most demand among artists on Artsy. Last year was also his biggest year on the secondary market; though his work has been appearing at auction since 2008, sales in 2020 accounted for more than half of his all-time auction appearances to date.

Emmanuelle Chan, associate specialist for Christie’s Asian 20th-century and contemporary art department in Paris, said high demand for Arsham’s work on the secondary market is a very recent development. The first Arsham work sold at Christie’s was a gouache-on-mylar piece, Philip Johnson Proposal (2004), which sold for a third of its low estimate at an auction in January 2011. “Back then the Arsham market was a fraction of what it is today,” she explained. “It really picked up in 2019 only, and that’s when we really had a lot of demand from our clients.”



