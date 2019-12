This Danish Mega-Collector Launched His Latest Private Museum in Brooklyn

His team had initially been scouting possible locations in Harlem, before looking across the East River to the traditionally Polish neighborhood of Greenpoint. Faurschou is fond of pointing out that he didn’t even know where or what Greenpoint was at first—clearly, he never watched Girls—but he was soon struck by the area’s unique character. The newly opened Faurschou Foundation outpost is tucked on Green Street, just off bustling Manhattan Avenue. After visiting “The Red Bean Grows in the South,” one can easily get a tattoo, see more art at a real estate office that doubles as a gallery , take in a metal show at Saint Vitus, and enjoy a $29 hanger steak at Le Fanfare, all within a few blocks. From there, it’s just a short bike ride over the Pulaski Bridge to MoMA PS1 in Long Island City.