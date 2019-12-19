This Danish Mega-Collector Launched His Latest Private Museum in Brooklyn

Omer Fast Georg Baselitz Elsewhere, there’s the seductively surrealfilm Continuity (2012), which tells the story of a married couple whose soldier son, returned from the front, may have helped commit minor atrocities. And Faurschou’s initial inspiration for the exhibition came from two intense, downbeat works he owns: a lurid Paul McCarthy sculpture that riffs on the visage of Charles Bronson, andpainting Mit Roter Fahne (With Red Flag) (1965), showing a forlorn soldier, ragged and shoeless.

Faurschou and his foundation already have footprints in Copenhagen and Beijing, as well as a temporary space in Venice. New York seemed like the obvious next step. “It’s such an energized city, and to have a permanent presence here is a challenge,” Faurschou said. “There’s so much competition.…The bar is probably higher here in New York than any place else in the world.”