David Hockney Is Now the World’s Most Expensive Living Artist

David Hockney became the most expensive living artist Thursday night when Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures) (1972) sold at Christie’s for $80 million at the hammer, or $90.3 million with fees. The work sold for exactly its on-request low estimate after nine minutes of bidding.

Jeff Koons The Hockney was by far the night’s top lot—unsurprising given it nearly doubled the previous record-holder for a work by a living artist,’s 12-foot-tall sculpture Balloon Dog (Orange) (1994–2000), which sold for $58.4 million in November 2013. But, overall the sale was only a modest success. The night’s $357.6 million total, which includes fees, came in below the sale’s low estimate, which does not include fees. It also narrowly missed the $362.5 million mark notched by Sotheby’s one night before when only two lots failed to sell.

Cy Twombly Mark Rothko Hockney’s record capped a quick rise in his status as one of the few artists who can command prices in the upper eight figures. Just two years ago, his auction record was $11.7 million. Thursday evening’s result now places him in the same echelon as, whose record of $70.5 million was set in 2015, and, whose $86.9 million record came in 2012.

The lack of a reserve on the Hockney, brought on by consigner Joe Lewis’s confidence in a strong performance, caused bidding to open at the relatively low threshold of $18 million and allowed for a wave of bidders to enter the fray. The majority of those bidders dropped out when the work crossed $55 million, leaving four Christie’s specialists to battle over the night’s star lot. After the sale, auctioneer Jussi Pylkkänen said he counted nine people vying for the work.

“We got multiple bidders on it—which, quite honestly, was not easy this week,” said Alex Rotter, post-war and contemporary department chairman at Christie’s, in the post-sale press conference.