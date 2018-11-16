David Hockney Is Now the World’s Most Expensive Living Artist

Dealer Brett Gorvy explained as he walked out of the saleroom that rather than a watershed moment for the market, or an indication of the market’s expansion to a new stage, the Hockney was a unique case. He said that the result “reflects that painting, that this was an extraordinary painting, and there were at least two people who wanted it.”

Pylkkänen agreed, and hastened to let such an outlier define the current standing of the market. “I don’t think that price will be surpassed in my lifetime,” he said.

More indicative may be the lots where truly engaged bidding pushed prices well past the high estimate:

More than 10 bidders vied for the night’s opening lot, a Philip Guston

Robert Colescott

KAWS

But that wasn’t the biggest KAWS sale of the night—that sale came a few hours earlier at Phillips’s 20th Century and Contemporary Art Sale where Untitled (Fatal Group) (2004) hammered at $2.9 million, above a $900,000 high estimate. It sold to Phillips specialist Kevie Yang for $3.5 million with fees, setting a record for the artist.



