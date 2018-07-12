David Wojnarowicz’s Art Endures—and so Does His Spirit of Rage and Revolt

Wojnarowicz was born in 1954 in Red Bank, New Jersey, to a violently alcoholic mariner father and a mother he would become estranged from for most of his life. His parents separated when he was two; his father committed suicide in 1976. A lineage of physical, sexual, and verbal abuse throughout Wojnarowicz’s childhood continued into his early teens, by which time he was hustling in Times Square, selling his body to “anyone interested,” as he would later write.

The diaries Wojnarowicz kept from his mid-adolescence until close to his death recount the roller-coasting trajectory he found himself on: family division, drugs, his rejection of American capitalist mores, societal isolation, profound friendships, injustice, depression, and sickness. He took many trips across the United States, hitchhiking, jumping train cars with America’s nomadic underclass—whose stories he collected—or driving to Montana, Arizona, and California. In 1978, he spent time in Paris and Normandy, where he fell in love and reveled in the culture of his literary influences, Jean Genet and Arthur Rimbaud.

Though he grew up in New Jersey and briefly lived in Michigan, Wojnarowicz settled primarily in New York from the early 1960s onward. It is his descriptive incandescence for the denizens and environments of the city—including its West Side Piers, its gay bars, and its downtown area—that elucidates the primary backdrop to his life. New York was Wojnarowicz’s crucible. He had a sinuous connection with the flow and grit of the streets, the Hudson River’s windswept moods, and the fractured light of dusk on waterfront haunts. These frame his observations of human and industrial movement. But as his writings progress, they document a man witnessing himself becoming a ghost in the city and the country that would kill him.