Gillian Anderson looks confused. It might be because she’s wearing a net over her head—festooned with colorful, feathered fishing lures—or that she appears to be submerged nearly to her neck in a lake of cold, dead fish.

“Sirens,” a series of paintings by Dawn Mellor on view at Team Gallery in New York, presents an array of 18 portraits of women who are alternately stoic, bemused, relaxed, and frightened. The artist—born in Manchester, and now working in London—has based all of these compositions on images of female police officers from primarily British films or television series, like Coronation Street, Broadchurch, and Happy Valley. (Anderson, for instance, is pictured via her portrayal of detective superintendent Stella Gibson on The Fall.)

The title of the show, as a press release elucidates, is a “triple-entendre, evoking the sounds emitted by cop cars, as well as the vernacular term for a sexually provocative actress and the deadly seductresses of Greek mythology.” In most other cases, that would seem like a softshoe artspeak routine, signifying not much at all. The funny thing? It’s actually a helpful way to start understanding a body of work that indulges in oddness.