“To me, they completely bracketed out the donor intent,” Gammon said. “Their former curators and others who were instrumental in bringing these works to the museum should have had a voice in consideration over whether the sale was justified. And secondly, there is a duty of care to ensure that there is an opportunity for these works not just to be sold off to the highest bidder, but to have found another home in another institution.”

The BMA’s 2020 deaccessions were not driven by dire financial straits, but to fund the museum’s Endowment for the Future, a financial plan formulated during lockdown that will “allow the museum to expand its ongoing diversity and equity programmatic initiatives” such as increased salaries, DEAI programs, free admission for special exhibitions, and an enhanced acquisition budget. The description of the program as an engine of diversity marks it as a continuation and expansion of what curator Glenn Adamson calls “progressive deaccessioning,” which the museum previously pursued in its 2018 sales.

With these latest planned deaccessions, it appeared the museum was looking to apply the reformist spirit of those earlier sales beyond the parity of its holdings and onto museum operations as a whole. Some staff may well agree in some capacity with Gammon’s characterization of the BMA’s actions as privileging the museum above the object. In a statement released when the museum’s leaders decided to pause the planned sales at Sotheby’s, they seemed to acknowledge such criticisms while doubling down on their priorities.

“We believe that this effort is not about sacrificing history but about telling a more accurate and complete narrative of art, culture, and people,” the BMA statement read in part. “We do not abide by notions that museums exist to serve objects; we believe the objects in our collection must reflect, engage, and inspire the many different individuals that we serve.”