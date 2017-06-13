In the precarious life of an emerging gallery, LISTE, the Swiss satellite art fair that runs alongside Art Basel in Basel, is as solid a bet as it comes.

Even at a time of gallery closures, rising fair costs, and a recalibration of the market for artists who are early in their careers, LISTE, which opened on Monday and this year hosts 79 galleries from 34 countries, remains a destination for these young galleries. At LISTE, they know they’ll find not just serious collectors and curators but a sense of camaraderie and collaboration they can’t find elsewhere.

“It has a really different vibe: It’s young and it’s showcasing my peers, my colleague gallerists,” said Leo Xu, founder of Leo Xu Projects in Shanghai, who also shows in Art Basel in Hong Kong and in Miami, as well as Frieze in New York and London. And, of course, “It’s affordable.”

Xu’s booth had two works by Liu Shiyuan, an installation on an iPad and a “carpet room.” Both were originally produced for Frieze New York in 2016. He said the response from institutions at LISTE had been enthusiastic.