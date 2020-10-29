Why These Dealers Are Focused on Selling One Work at a Time

“We had in that instance taken the online space during an art fair that was a very busy time, and we presented one single work of art with market certainty at a very high price point that we thought would do very well,” explained Alison McDonald, director of publications for Gagosian. “With that learning in mind, we considered how we could best honor our responsibility to our artists with the best possible creative solutions.”

“We felt like it was a very interesting way to deep dive into the artist and the body of work that they had been preparing for an exhibition, but also a specific work of art,” McDonald added. “This is more akin to how you see things in a physical space, than how other people were putting entire exhibitions up. We realized that the space was probably going to get crowded, especially when you add art fairs. So we did that, and it was a resounding success.”