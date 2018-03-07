You can find the Artsy Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, or the podcasting app of your choice. Don’t forget to rate the show and leave us comments; we’d love to hear from you.
Picture a cake: It’s circular, maybe rectangular, covered in a layer of single-color frosting. With the help of a new generation of “cake artists,” however, this classic dessert is increasingly breaking the mold. On this episode, we explore the delectable, jaw-dropping world of specialty cakes. From a life-size bust of Willie Nelson to a geometric mousse confection that resembles nothing so much as a work of Op Art, these creations are increasingly sculptural. Plus, we’ll revisit the Supreme Court case that hinges on the question: Can a cake be a work of art?
This podcast is hosted by Artsy Associate Editor Isaac Kaplan, joined for this edition by Editor Casey Lesser and Editorial Associate Abigail Cain. It was produced by Abigail Cain and Louis Sansano, with assistance from Artsy Editorial Intern Surya Tubach.
Intro music: “Something Elated” by Broke For Free
Additional music: “Wild Ones” by Jahzzar
Cover image: Mousse cake by Dinara Kasko. Courtesy of Dinaro Kasko.