Derek Fordjour Honors Disenfranchised Communities in His Vibrant, Layered Work

Derek Fordjour is acutely aware of his audience—and in recognizing that awareness, he likes to toy with them.

Recently, he’s been doing this by presenting his richly layered figurative paintings in elaborate, immersive installations that have become integral to his practice. “SHELTER,” Fordjour’s first major solo museum exhibition—which opened earlier this year at the Contemporary Art Museum St. Louis (CAM)—is the most sensory-dense experience he’s designed to date.

The show takes place within a fully enclosed, 800-square-foot shed-like steel structure. It involves a carefully engineered mechanical system of levers and ball bearings and 22,000 pounds of dirt covering the floor. The majority of Fordjour’s works are displayed in this insular space, hanging on the corrugated metal walls; discarded everyday objects litter the floor, while a disarmingly believable rainstorm simulation pelts the roof overhead. Viewers enter the dimly lit, uneven terrain through a hallway and are immediately transported upon entering the striking environment.