Design Legend Gaetano Pesce Likes His Furniture Feminist

The Donna reemerged this winter as part of Pesce’s exhibition “Maestà Tradita” (Majesty Betrayed) at the Museo del Novecento in Florence, this time as a 13-foot-tall sculpture, covered in women’s clothing of different cultures and eras. The project aimed to draw attention to the economic and social injustice still experienced by over half the world’s population. It included an installation that invited visitors to dip a piece of bread into a bitter black liquid and eat it: Pesce’s attempt to demonstrate the bitter taste of women’s oppression.

The artist has often used smell, sound, and taste to make his work more potent, its message more memorable. “It’s very important to provoke people, not to use only their brains, but also their senses and stomachs,” he says. (This multi-sensory approach caused a stir at the Musee des Arts Decoratifs in 1975, when Pesce’s meat-based sculpture, Appearances of Time (Homage to Mies van der Rohe), filled the museum’s galleries with the smell of putrefaction. The odor eventually got so bad that the museum staff went on strike.)

Even in the face of recent art world controversies around identity and representation, whether a male artist has the authority to give voice to women’s pain isn’t a question that preoccupies Pesce. “It’s not only Africans who can talk about the problems of Africa, not only Germans who can talk about Nazis, so we are free to talk about what we think is important. We are not supposed to ask permission from anybody,” he tells me.