As Detroit’s Art Scene Grows, Local Artists Face New Challenges

The city is an arts haven in the sense of liberation that it offers to many artists. Sawyer likens Detroit to Black Panther’s Wakanda; a utopia for Black artists to experiment freely. “Our creativity doesn’t necessarily come from the art world’s status quo,” he said. “Unlike New York, where you can see things that are derivative, Detroit is special.”

Aleiya Lindsey was struck by the raw entrepreneurship driving her city’s art scene when she moved there back in 2011 from New York, where she co-ran a marketing agency with Amani Olu (Olu & Company now operates in Detroit). She noticed studios and experimental spaces in every neighborhood, and the uptick in white-walled galleries. Last year, she and Olu launched an annual program to bring together and celebrate this community: Detroit Art Week (DAW), a schedule of city-wide exhibitions, performances, open studios, and panels.

It is, perhaps, the best way to absorb the singular dynamism of Detroit’s contemporary art scene, particularly on a time crunch. Nineteen galleries—about 70 percent of local spaces, Lindsey estimated—adjusted their schedules to align with the second iteration this past July. They included veteran spaces like N’Namdi Center for Contemporary Art, which has represented African American artists since the 1980s; and Simone DeSousa Gallery , whose past shows have honored Detroit’s historic Cass Corridor Movement. Younger galleries, from the artist-run What Pipeline to commercial spaces like Reyes | Finn and David Klein Gallery , also participated.

“Everyone’s always done their own thing,” Lindsey said. “DAW connects and ignites our community so we can have an overview of where we are. It’s possible that this could have happened 10 years ago, but it wouldn’t have looked like this.”

Matthew Angelo Harrison While I was in Detroit, it did feel like the city’s creatives had scheduled their week around DAW, from an opening–cum–taco party at Reyes | Finn to a curatorial takeover of rooms at the hotel Trumbull and Porter. At an opening at garage–turned–ceramics studio Hamtramck Ceramck, I met sculptor, whose complex replicas of African objects are currently in exhibitions from “Landlord Colors” to the Whitney Biennial.

Harrison grew up in Grosse Pointe, a Detroit suburb, and returned in 2012 after studying in Chicago. “I thought I was going to move to one of the coasts, but I ended up staying,” he said. “I realized what I could accomplish here with the isolation from coastal influences, while still having access to cities like New York and Philadelphia.” Having a huge studio also helps—but he added that most artists struggle to find affordable spaces in Detroit.