Famed abolitionist Frederick Douglass believed that photography could liberate its subjects. He became the most photographed American of the 19th century, convinced that sitting for portraits allowed African-Americans to generate new, positive images that diverged from the degrading and violent pictures that prevailed throughout the day’s media (and which still, unfortunately, proliferate now).

Over 100 years after Douglass’s death, the internet and smartphones allow us to produce and circulate more images of ourselves than ever before. As such, individual, formal portraits have become less valuable, frequently relegated to digital space as we forgo printing and just save them to the cloud.

A new exhibition mounted by the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Department of Photographs, “African American Portraits: Photographs from the 1940s and 1950s,” brings together surviving studio portraits of uniformed soldiers, parents with their children, and fashionable individuals, all of which capture a defining era of the African-American experience in the South and the Midwest. Douglass’s quotes, and one of his portraits, mark the entrance.