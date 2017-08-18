Dispute over Bacon Painting Complicates Phillips Nonpayment Lawsuit—and the 9 Other Biggest News Stories This Week

Estimated to sell for upwards of $25 million at a Phillips auction last November, Gerhard Richter’s Düsenjäger (1963) was the top lot at Phillips’s 20th-century and contemporary art evening sale last November—without attracting a single bid in the room. The Richter had been guaranteed for $24 million by 28-year-old Beijing businessman and art collector Zhang Chang. But Zhang has so far refused to pay. Zhang’s refusal to make good on his guarantee has resulted in an increasingly tangled series of lawsuits. The dispute has also ensnared a significant piece by Francis Bacon, which Zhang acquired in a separate sale, using borrowed funds he never repaid. The collector’s nonpayment for Düsenjäger (1963) is among the most high-profile instances of a phenomenon relatively commonplace in mainland Chinese auctions and, to a lesser extent, in Hong Kong. About 41% of lots sold at Chinese auctions from May 2015 to May 2016 were never paid for, according to a recent report compiled by Dr. Clare McAndrew for Art Basel and UBS. The figure has risen in recent years from a low of 30% in 2013. It is rare, however, for such a prominent instance of nonpayment to occur in a New York sale.