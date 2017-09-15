Documenta’s parent company came close to insolvency, according to reporting by local German newspaper HNA. A $4 million loan from the German state of Hesse and the city of Kassel will allow the exhibition to run through its scheduled end date of September 17th and keep it from declaring bankruptcy, at least temporarily. Although it’s not yet clear why Szymczyk and his curatorial team went over their original $44 million budget, early reporting suggests that it was the result of an additional venue in Athens. Documenta 14 was the first time the venerated quinquennial had been split between two cities; previous versions were held solely in the German town of Kassel. In addition to a potential decline in ticket sales and transportation costs involved in moving art between the countries, air-conditioning costs in Greece were higher than expected due to the unusually warm summer. A board meeting next week will review a post-mortem compiled by independent auditors. The curatorial team of Documenta 14 released a statement expressing “astonishment” with the news reports, charging journalists didn’t check facts or “gain a more complex picture of the situation.” While the statement vigorously defends the team’s use of funds and states that “politicians have prompted the media upheaval,” it does not directly address any financial specifics around the Documenta budget and whether it was exceeded. Artists participating in Documenta released a statement of their own, noting that “shaming through debt is an ancient financial warfare technique,” adding, “we ask the documenta supervisory board, and future curatorial teams, to vigorously defend the curatorial team’s vision of Documenta 14.”