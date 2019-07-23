Why You Should Draw from Real Life, Not a Photograph

People don’t see the world the way that cameras do. In a millisecond, a camera can capture a location in incredible detail, but the resulting image lacks depth and discrimination. In the above image, for example, from flowers in the foreground to roof shingles in the background, all of the elements of a scene are in focus at once. We can only tell that some objects sit behind others due to their diminished size and position behind other objects. Trees and shrubs don’t appear three-dimensional; they look like flat shapes patterned with leaves.

With our eyes, we can see both less and more than the camera. We’re incapable of focusing on more than one thing at a time, so to see each element of the scene we have to shift our gaze from one object to another. By centering on something in our visual field, we can see it in detail and with strong color and contrast.