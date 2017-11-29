You can find the Artsy Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, or the podcasting app of your choice. Don’t forget to rate the show and leave us comments; we’d love to hear from you.
In 2012, the median income of professional artists with art degrees in New York City was $25,000. In 2015, the chance that an artist living in the U.S. would receive a solo exhibition at MoMA was 0.0006%. The odds are stacked against artists trying to make it in the art world. On this episode, we’re joined by Heather Bhandari—co-author of the book Art/Work, a professional practices guide—to discuss the growing number of resources for artists looking to establish and run a successful practice.
This podcast is hosted by Artsy Associate Editor Isaac Kaplan, joined for this edition by Associate Editor Abigail Cain and curator, consultant, and educator Heather Bhandari. It was produced by Abigail Cain.
