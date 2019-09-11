What’s Driving the Rise of the Aboriginal Art Market in the U.S.

This has been a record year for
in New York City. In January, Salon 94
mounted the first solo exhibition of work by
in the U.S. The artist’s canvases feature close-set, autumn-hued lines that appear to pulse and ripple: They conjure the best of
, without that movement’s synthetic edge. In March, Olsen Gruin mounted a group show featuring indigenous women artists from the southern Australian collective, Tjala Arts. Then, in the biggest whammy of all, Gagosian Gallery
launched a major, non-selling exhibition, “Desert Painters of Australia,” which included lush, virtuosic canvases by artists including
,
, and
. Filled with transfixing dots, labyrinthine lines, and masterful color, their abstractions evoked topographic maps and the night sky in brilliant color palettes—tangerines, marigolds, and crimsons. Actor Steve Martin, a major collector who loaned work to the show, is in talks with an as-yet-unnamed museum about mounting an exhibition of his Aboriginal art collection.