What’s Driving the Rise of the Aboriginal Art Market in the U.S.

Such benchmark sales owe their success at least in part to museum shows and a steadily growing, enthusiastic collector base. Dennis and Debra Scholl, of Miami, have amassed over 400 works by Aboriginal artists over about a dozen years. They’ve shared their works with the public through three major exhibitions—“No Boundaries,” “Marking the Infinite,” and “The Inside World”—which have been touring North America since 2015.

“I was making the market for a while,” Scholl said, noting that few other U.S. art patrons were interested in the genre when he began collecting. The museum exhibitions and auctions, he added, promote more than additional collector interest—they also spur scholarly research and cultural exchange.