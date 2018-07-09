What Drove London’s June Auctions 77% Higher Than Last Year

For decades, auction houses in London have hosted can’t-miss contemporary art evening sales in June, during the two weeks after the fair behemoth that is Art Basel. But in March 2017, Christie’s announced that it would cancel its bellwether post-war and contemporary evening sale in June, throwing the season into an existential crisis—suddenly, Sotheby’s and Phillips had to question whether they should continue to hold their sales, or follow suit and focus on the March and October sales, the latter of which coincide with Frieze and Frieze Masters.

A year and a half later, the June sales in London not only still exist, they were more successful than ever in 2018, with a total of £183.6 million ($242.4 million), up 76.8% from last year’s total of £106.8 million ($138.8 million), including the results of two day sales at Christie’s. What’s more, Phillips sold out its evening sale completely, and Sotheby’s sold all but one of its 44 lots. According to sources within the auction houses, as well as advisors, collectors, and dealers present at the auctions, Sotheby’s and Phillips have both rejiggered their approach to the June sales, relying almost entirely on out-of-town buyers, upping guarantees, and betting on new market darlings.

The sales now are less tethered to the city they take place in and more geared towards a global collecting base. For example, Sotheby’s put its evening sale highlights on view in its Zurich office for the first time, and hosted breakfast fêtes in Zurich, where collectors arriving on international flights often land before heading on to the nearby city of Basel. And more so than in other seasons, the houses have spent freely to secure work via guarantees. Both Sotheby’s and Phillips presented some top-notch work of the kind that Christie’s now saves for the other two seasons, while also using the June sales as a showcase for emerging artists who have previously performed well in day sales.

The record post-war and contemporary sales at Sotheby’s and Phillips in late June have even drawn Christie’s back onto the June calendar, via a pair of day sales that broke records for a number of artists.

“June is now the time to hold a major sale in London,” said Alex Branczik, Sotheby’s head of contemporary art in Europe.