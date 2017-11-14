Duchamp’s Last Work May Hold One Final Secret

Twice in its history, this simple room has served as a gateway to another world. You wouldn’t guess it, strolling through the fourth floor of the commercial building at 80 East 11th Street in New York. The door is painted a sensible, dark teal; the hallway carpet is thin, bureaucratic, and decidedly unromantic.

But between 1966 and 1968, room 403 served as the home of artist Marcel Duchamp’s final work: Étant Donnés: 1. La Chute d’Eau, 2. Le Gaz d’Éclairage (or, in English, Given: 1. The Waterfall, 2. The Illuminating Gas). Visitors—if the artist had ever invited any—conceivably would have walked into the office space, only to be confronted with another set of doors. These were old and wooden, hailing originally from Spain, and featured two peepholes set at eye level. Through them, one could catch a glimpse of a surreal, haunting diorama: A naked woman lies prone in a field of bare twigs, her legs spread wide, holding an antique lantern aloft. Behind her, a painted backdrop shows a forest in the first throes of autumn and a twinkling waterfall that actually appears to be flowing.

The work was constructed entirely in secret over a period of some 20 years, following Duchamp’s public announcement in 1923 that he was giving up artmaking for competitive chess-playing. It wasn’t until the artist’s death in 1968 that the enigmatic installation was revealed to the public and, almost immediately, transferred to the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Meanwhile, room 403 on East 11th Street was relinquished to a string of other tenants.

But the windowless office had a touch of déjà vu last month, when New York-based artist Serkan Özkaya assembled his own painstaking replica of Étant Donnés in the space. Özkaya’s three-year-long project was intended to test an audacious hypothesis—that Duchamp’s final work, which has consistently puzzled scholars since it came to light almost 60 years ago, may contain one last secret.