As the legend goes, in 1872, the former California governor Leland Stanford asked the British photographer Eadweard Muybridge, who had become famous on the West Coast for his stunning photographs of the Yosemite Valley, to help him settle an argument.

Stanford, who was also a railroad tycoon and racehorse aficionado, subscribed to the yet-unproven theory that, at some point in the running motion of a horse, all four of its legs left the ground completely so that the animal was completely suspended in the air. Stanford wanted Muybridge to capture this moment in the horse’s stride, an instance imperceptible to the naked eye. Muybridge told him he was crazy—no camera shutter could move that fast—but later accepted the challenge to produce one that could.

The photographer was ultimately able to prove Stanford’s claim, but not until 1878. And the story behind those groundbreaking images involved an affair, a murder and its subsequent trial, and a professional betrayal—and led to the photographer’s pioneering first steps toward film and cinema, which would eventually crown him the grandfather of the moving image.