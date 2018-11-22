This Early Rembrandt Perfectly Captures the Anxiety of Facing the Blank Canvas

The setting of this painting is familiar to many artists working today: A modest one-room studio, complete with crumbling plaster walls, is outfitted only with a wooden easel and other essential tools. A painter has stepped back to confront his seemingly gigantic canvas, which looms over him in the foreground, its surface invisible to the viewer. Thanks to a daring use of linear perspective, it’s impossible to gauge the actual scale of the painting he is working on—is it imposingly large, or is that just a visual trick? This ambiguous sense of scale underlines just how daunting making a painting can be, and how an artist can feel so small before his artwork. Still, it’s also unclear whether the hero of Artist in his Studio is confronting a blank canvas, or—paintbrush in hand—is in the midst of a work-in-progress. Perhaps most mysterious is the artist’s face, which, half in shadow beneath the brim of his hat, is composed of two black dots for eyes and a barely-rendered mouth.

It’s also important to note that it has been hotly debated whether the figure shown here is, in fact, Rembrandt or a fictive archetype. The face of the figure in Artist in his Studio is vague and doesn’t seem to possess Rembrandt’s specific features that are so clearly elucidated in his many self-portraits. It’s possible that this ambiguity is due simply to the pictured artist’s relative distance from the viewer. Yet his clothing is also atypical of the time period, and difficult to date in relation to historical fashion trends.