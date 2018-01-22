The Eccentric Mississippi Artist Who Pioneered American Ceramics

George E. Ohr, the so-called “Mad Potter of Biloxi,” was a wild, inventive ceramic artist in the late 19th and early 20th centuries—but his work was largely misunderstood during his time, and languished in a Mississippi garage.

Ohr’s sculptural pots—writhing forms that were innovative, imaginative, and required great technical skill—were snubbed by artists of the Arts and Crafts Movement, the ceramics community, and the people of Biloxi alike. Despite this, Ohr pursued his work in earnest, and had the confidence and bluster to match. But it wasn’t until five decades after his death that others began catching up.

“He was 50 years ahead of his time,” says ceramics expert and art historian Garth Clark. “And the interesting thing about him was: He knew it.” In interviews and writings, the artist made it clear that he didn’t think his own generation would understand him. “When I am gone, my work will be praised, honored, and cherished,” he once said in a 1901 interview.

Today, Ohr is recognized as a major pioneer of American ceramics. He has a Frank Gehry-designed museum in his name, his works can be found at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Smithsonian. At auction, a large vase with handles, doused in a signature kaleidoscopic glaze, has gone for as much as $84,000.