How Edvard Munch Expressed the Anxiety of the Modern World

His famous portrait of an anxious, naked girl sitting on the edge of a bed, in Puberty (1894-5), was concurrent with both his own feelings of sexual depression (and repression) and early psychological research into the stages of puberty in adolescents. Notably, Freud would publish his Three Essays on the Theory of Sexuality not long after, in 1905, including one of the first sustained analyses of child sexuality.





Munch’s later life and legacy





The last two decades of Munch’s life would be spent in relative solitude in Oslo, where he painted works that took on a generally brighter tone. Perhaps his spirits were raised by the clinical therapy he received to treat his anxiety and the critical acceptance that his work had gleaned in his home country.

His concern with Nordic folklore in those years was built upon his historian uncle Peter Andreas Munch’s research from the first half of the 19th century. It also evokes the experiments of the Surrealists, who sought to find psychological archetypes in humanity’s attempts to define itself through mythology.

As New York Times art critic Roberta Smith once stated, “Munch’s art offers some of the world’s most effective images of emotional states—a veritable international sign language of the soul,” noting that his characters are often haunted by nebulous feelings of “grief, jealousy, desire, or despair.” This helps explain why Munch has had such a lasting influence: how else would intensely personal work resonate with future generations so powerfully?

Munch’s fluid lines and arbitrary color choices—he often selected vibrant, non-naturalistic, and foreign colors to suggest deeper meaning—would be a powerful influence on the Fauves and the German Expressionists, especially the artists of Die Brücke. His dynamism, sometimes garish color contrasts, and his idea of depicting “states of mind” would also draw the attention of the Italian Futurists. And the flatness he employed in his swirling canvases had parallels with the work of Gustav Klimt and his fellow Viennese Secessionists, prefiguring a host of abstract aesthetics of the early 20th century.

Munch’s paintings both offer relatable portrayals of an artist’s deepest feelings, and serve as expressions of some of the most avant-garde intellectual methods and concerns of his time: psychiatry and psychoanalysis as a way to address the human condition; Symbolism and Expressionism as anti-rational exponents in art and literature; and myth and folklore as conduits through which to summon meaning.

Munch’s most famous painting, The Scream, has been taken as an illustration of helplessness and anxiety in World War II-era Existentialist thought. But it communicates the experience of fear and dread so bracingly that it feels just as current today as it did 124 years ago—because Munch saw beyond his own personal history, trauma, and mental illness to capture the universal, nuanced psychological manifestations of the human condition.



—Jon Mann