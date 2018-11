Edward Hopper ’s oil paintings are prized trophies among collectors and art institutions. Of the 366 documented in his catalogue raisonné, many are in museum collections, and the rest rarely appear on the market. But next week, two exceptional Hopper oil paintings will hit the auction block. One has been described as his most iconic work still in private hands, and is poised to smash his auction record; the other is the last painting he finished before his death in 1967, and a startling farewell.

In the last five years, only two other oil paintings by Hopper have sold at auction; a third, Two Puritans (1945), failed to find a buyer when it came to auction at Christie’s in 2015 with a $20–$30 million estimate. Earlier this year, a rare landscape painting devoid of any figures or buildings, Cape Ann Granite (1928), fetched $8.4 million at a Christie’s sale of American works from the Rockefeller collection . Hopper’s current auction record was set in December 2013, when his street scene East Wind Over Weehawken (1934), which had been deaccessioned by the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts, sold at Christie’s for $40.5 million.

Josephine That record could be more than doubled on November 13th, when Hopper’s Chop Suey (1929) headlines Christie’s evening sale of works from the estate of collector and tourism mogul Barney A. Ebsworth, who died in April. Christie’s has estimated that the work will go for a figure between $70 million and $100 million. A colorful scene set in a restaurant—based in part on one near Columbus Circle in Manhattan, where Hopper and his future wife,(a.k.a. Jo), often ate while they were dating—it is full of strong lines and bursts of color. Chop Suey was last seen in the blockbuster Hopper exhibition at Paris’s Grand Palais , which drew crowds of 7,270 visitors per day during its 2012–13 run and became the museum’s second-most-visited exhibition ever, cementing the quintessentially American painter’s international appeal.

“We took into account the internationalization of interest in Hopper” as a major factor behind the significant estimate for Chop Suey, said Eric Widing, Christie’s deputy chairman, citing the Grand Palais show as a turning point for Hopper’s market. “We have collectors with the means in the American field to buy this work, and there is interest there. We do also have some international collectors who do buy masterpieces across categories, and they’re definitely interested, as well.”

Indeed, almost from the moment Ebsworth acquired it, other collectors expressed interest in Chop Suey.

“Practically as long as he’d had this painting, since he bought it in 1973 from William Zierler, he’s been getting big offers,” Widing said. “The offers he’s gotten for it over the years have consistently been way above the current retail value for the time.” He added that Ebsworth had been offered $80 million for it “in more recent years,” while the late collector mentions being offered $60 million for the painting in the 1990s in his memoir.

Part of Chop Suey’s appeal is, quite simply, that it depicts human figures. The cinematic composition features two women in hats sitting in the foreground (both were modeled on Hopper’s wife, Jo), and a couple in the distance, including another woman modeled on Jo, whose face is barely visible at the edge of the composition.