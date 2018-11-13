Arshile Gorky Joseph Stella Leon Polk Smith George Tooker Tom Otterness The saleroom was lively with popping paddles when works at lower price points came on the block, resulting in the slew of artist records, including, and. The Otterness sculpture Large Bear (2000) hammered at $1.2 million, twice the high estimate of $600,000, selling to Michael Findlay from Acquavella Galleries. With fees, the price was $1.5 million. Ellsworth Kelly’s Red White (1963) went for more than two and a half times its high estimate of $900,000, hammering at $2.4 million or $2.9 million with fees.

But when it came to Chop Suey, dealers present said there are only so many collectors who would spend this much on such a work. Gagosian director Andrew Fabricant said that Christie’s also had the challenge of selling a work by an artist with a market untested at this level—his previous record was $40.5 million—whose distinctly American ethos may not have as wide an appeal to collectors in Europe or Asia as other works on offer this week.

“$85 million is a good price considering the interest was bound to the continental U.S.,” Fabricant said as he was leaving the saleroom. “The interest was there, but it’s not that international.”



