After two nights of tepid Impressionist and Modern Art sales at Sotheby’s and Christie’s marked by lower participation from Asian bidders, at least one important region’s collectors see a strong market going into the contemporary sales that occur over the next three days.

At the post-sale press conference, Marc Porter, the chairman of Christie’s Americas, confirmed that the bidding was 80% American, 20% the rest of the world. But when asked about the identity of the buyer for the Hopper, Widing said they wished to remain anonymous. He added, intriguingly, that he hoped to see it hanging somewhere soon. Pressed to give at least some information on the region that the buyer is from, Porter said, cheekily, “Well, there’s an 80% chance they’re American!”

Approached at the entrance to the Rockefeller Center headquarters of Christie’s, Pylkkänen said that the all-American spread of artists on offer on Tuesday night contributed to the unusually high percentage of bidding from the U.S. for a sale at this level.

“When you have a collection in the top five estate sales of all time, it’s an indication that American collectors are passionate about their own paintings,” Pylkkänen said.