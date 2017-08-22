Magazines have an uncanny habit of repeating certain formulas. Print glossies, for instance, are fond of the multi-page portrait spread that assigns a character, or archetype, to each photographic subject. Picture a glamour shot of a man striding purposefully across the page—dubbed “The Innovator”—or a woman in overalls lost in a moment of focused attention to her materials in an art-strewn studio: “The Creator.”

It’s this aggrandizing tendency, rampant in magazines like Glamour and Vanity Fair, as well as the relative lack of people of color that appear within such pages, that first inspired an ongoing project by the artist Elia Alba called The Supper Club. Beginning in 2012, she set about reimagining fellow artists of color in fantastical images, often with an Afrofuturist aesthetic, or that present them as A-list celebrities. She took Vanity Fair’s “Hollywood Edition” as a model of sorts. For each of her subjects, she dreamed up a tableau and accompanying moniker that characterized their artistic practices.

Hank Willis Thomas, known for his critically incisive, politically charged artwork addressing race in America, becomes “The Professor,” standing amid what appears to be a high school history classroom. Abigail DeVille, whose transporting sculptures and installations suggest temporary structures or otherworldly spaceships assembled from detritus, is “The Pulsar.” Dressed like a psychedelic warrior from the future, she emits rays of green light from her body.

Five years and some 60 portraits since she began shooting artists of color, Alba will present the images at New York’s 8th Floor gallery in September, alongside transcripts from the accompanying supper series that she hosts for her photo subjects and peers. (To date, over 20 have taken place.) The photographs and conversations will be published together in a book slated for 2018.