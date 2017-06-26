How Elle Decor, IKEA, and the Rising Cost of Healthcare Decimated Antiques Dealers

My first interactions with Patrick Bavasi involved hunting for lions. He had come to work as my father’s assistant at Dillingham and Company, my father’s antique shop, in the early 1990s before my twin sister, Caroline, and I were born. He was always friendly, competent, up for any job, much better at anything having to do with technology than my father. But the days the two of us happened to be in the shop, as my father talked to clients, or shuffled papers, or otherwise hovered within a four-foot radius of his big, heavy, wooden desk, in the midst of his shop full of treasures, Patrick would entertain us. He had us find and count all the lions, including lion paws, a popular 18th-century English feature on chairs and tables. A bluish-grey wooden statue of a lion in the window, right paw holding a ball, its little tail curved upward playfully: One. A brass doorknocker in the shape of a lion’s head, mounted on one of the walls: Two. One chair, two chairs, three chairs with lion’s feet. Four, five, six.

Caroline and I grew up with a sense of impending doom, sure we would have to take over our father’s business when we were old enough: He was always asking, only half-jokingly, which of us was up for the job. But by the time we grew up, Dillingham and Company, like so many other antique shops, had been forced to fold, a casualty of changing tastes, modern lifestyles, and the rising cost of essentials like health care and education for upper-middle class consumers. The lions had scattered to various households.

Bavasi first joined the world of antiques accidentally. He was living on a friend’s couch in San Francisco, and had just graduated from the American University in Paris, where he had studied French literature and art history. He had no plan. When his roommate told him that a woman she knew would pay him $25 to move an armchair for her husband, an antiques dealer, he agreed. It was just a few blocks, from California Street to Jackson Square, and he could borrow the roommate’s friend’s pickup truck. An easy $25. Sure.

The next day, having successfully moved the armchair down the street, he got a call: “Is this Patrick?” came the slow and heavy Southern drawl. “I understand from my friend that you know your way around antique furniture.” Though Patrick knew nothing about antique furniture at all, he replied, “Sure do!”

“I think at the time I may have been less qualified to start a job in antiques than half the guys in the neighborhood,” Bavasi recalled. “But it was from that moment on that I just felt I was in the right place.”

Back then, in the 1980s, high-end antique dealing was the right place to be. Antiques were thriving. They were lucrative. Dealers could buy a piece for $20,000, restore it, and expect to sell it for $55,000. Shelter magazines—the major influencers of decor trends—favored rooms full of antiques. The 1% and the upper middle class were collecting them at top dollar.

Over the next 30 years, however, everything changed. In that time, the number of high-caliber dealers with storefronts in New York City dropped from the thirties to a lonely seven today, according to Clinton Howell, a New York-based dealer in English furniture and the president of CINOA and the Art & Antiques Dealers League. Although you may find dozens of “antiques” shops in the phone book, true top-level antiques dealers, who are recognized by a trade association with a code of ethics, are hard to come by. In London, the original center of the antiques world, there are now only about 15 English and Continental furniture shops still run by such dealers, according to James Millard, a London dealer who, like Howell, no longer has a storefront. Fulham Road, once known as “Brown Mile” for the number of antiques stores it held (as many as 20, Millard recalled), now only has two.

The British Antique Dealers’ Association’s website lists 113 furniture dealers across all of England, slightly under half of which are in London. But over half of them are “by appointment only,” meaning that they have closed their doors and relocated their inventory either to their homes or to warehouses to show upon request. Antiques dealers who don’t own their retail space simply can’t afford to stay open, and for the most part, they’ve disappeared.

That has fundamentally shifted how the antiques market is structured, and where it trades. According to the ACC Antique Furniture Price Index, calculated by longtime managing editor of Antique Collecting magazine John Andrews using retail prices from shops, fairs, markets, and auctions across the United Kingdom, the average price for antiques had fallen every year between 2001 and 2014, shortly before Andrews retired. Yet even as the price for the average antique falls, prices at the very top end are soaring as auction houses offer the rarest, most exquisite finds for their trophy-hungry clientele. In the last published edition of the index, Andrews noted the “widening disparity between retail prices and those at auction,” reflecting the sentiment that “the capital is another country, with a separate economy.” For most people, antique collecting is decidedly out of vogue.





Antiques as Education, Truth, and Beauty