Embattled London Art Market Has Become a Testing Ground for New Gallery Models

“How’s London?” an American gallerist asked me over the summer. He was preparing for his umpteenth Frieze and I could hear he wanted good news. I hesitated to answer that London was more depressed that I’d ever known it in my 12 years in the U.K. From across the pond, the issue of Brexit can seem parochial—particularly in light of persistent political turmoil in the U.S.—but its impact could be felt worldwide.

Yet if you look at the London art world hard enough there are signs that the primary market has yet to lose its oomph. Frieze Week will usher in a fresh crop of new spaces to the capital, set up by galleries either moving in or consolidating their London presence. There’s a genuine feeling among the contemporary art crowd that people are rallying together to protest what can feel like madness all around. Brexiteers might accuse them of being a “liberal elite” preaching to the converted, but Londoners won’t let go.

At a national level, outside the art world’s bubble, the picture is grim. The delusion and arrogance of the British officials in charge of negotiating with the EU would be comical if they weren’t seriously risking the prospects of an entire nation. Hate crimes have increased by over 200 percent since the referendum. When we thought the tabloids couldn’t possibly get worse, they are now overtly “policing” the democratic process, labeling, for instance, High Court judges “Enemies of the People” when they ruled that only Parliament was able to trigger Article 50. European nationals like myself are getting used to being asked routinely if they’re going to get kicked out.

Banks decamping to the EU could seriously weaken London’s position as a financial center, a position key to its art-world stature. And as investors wait for developments in the Brexit negotiations to back the pound, the currency has fallen to an eight-year low against the euro. A weak British pound might be good for buyers of art, real estate, and other commodities from overseas, but for Londoners the city is still eye-wateringly expensive. Artists, curators, and their ilk are starting to wonder if it’s all really worth it—and are increasingly considering Brussels, Lisbon, and Prague as viable alternatives.