As Emerging Art Galleries Struggle, This Sotheby’s Vet Thinks He’s Found the Key to Success

When former Sotheby’s specialist Charles Moffett was getting ready to open a gallery, he was close to signing a lease on a storefront on White Street in New York’s Tribeca, a place he said fit his image of “what I thought a gallery should look like.” But he found another listing for a space at 265 Canal Street, right in the middle of a bustling sector of Chinatown’s throbbing artery—a building that is home to Chinese travel agents, insurance salespeople, and import-export companies.

He went up a rickety elevator to the third floor, where, at the end of a winding hallway dotted with small offices, there was a giant space with big windows that could only be an art gallery.

“Everybody who comes here is like, ‘I thought I was in the wrong place,’ but I saw this place and I fell in love with it—the floors, the columns, the tin roof, the exposed brick,” Moffett said, sitting at a table in the gallery on a recent summer afternoon. “It kind of reminds me of the old SoHo.”