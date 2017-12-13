The Emotional Turmoil behind Picasso’s Blue Period

One of the first he produced, The Death of Casagemas (1901), responded directly to Casagemas’s suicide. The oil-on-wood work shows the poet’s bluish-green face swaddled in white blankets. He looks almost peaceful, as if sleeping, but Picasso’s addition of a bullet hole on his subject’s temple lays the tragedy bare.

Even before Casagemas’s passing, Picasso had struggled with a series of other deaths in his life. In 1895, his seven-year-old sister Conchita died of diptheria, and in 1899, the painter Hortensi Guell, a member of Picasso’s circle in Barcelona, threw himself off a cliff. Picasso was also aware of Vincent van Gogh’s 1890 suicide, and scholars have suggested that similarities between van Gogh’s paintings and the impastoed brushwork and moody palette of the young Picasso’s The Death of Casagemas were rendered in homage to the late artist.

Picasso’s grief for his sister, friends, and painter-hero mingled with his own internal creative conflicts. By early 1901, he hadn’t yet found a unique artistic voice—nor had he sold enough work to support himself. Together, these crises troubled Picasso and “formed a pattern of events suggesting that artists—at least those who live in opposition to mainstream society—are fated to suffering and tragedy,” as curator William H. Robinson pointed out.

Picasso identified with this plight, as a 1901 self-portrait made clear. While he was only 20 years old when he painted the piece, he depicts himself as gaunt, sallow, and fragile—a man who looks 50, rather than an energetic young fellow at the outset of his career. A spectrum of dusty, dark blues saturate the subject and the backdrop he stands against, while his face is an icy bluish-white, his coat a deep cobalt, and his eyes wells of navy. The overall impression is one of dejection: a tormented artist cast out of society.

Picasso’s use of blue to communicate pain and desolation has been traced to numerous sources. He was informed by Symbolist painters like Paul Gauguin, who filled canvases exploring themes like human destiny with blues. Take Gauguin’s Where Do We Come From? What Are We? Where Are We Going? (1897), in which ceruleans and azures dominate the palette. Picasso was also drawn to the work of Romantic writers, like Alfred de Vigny’s stories of poets fated with tragic lives. As Robinson points out, the main character in Vigny’s novel Stello is a poet “favored by the stars,” but tormented by the “blue devils” of ennui.