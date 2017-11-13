The Emotionally Charged Paintings Lee Krasner Created after Pollock’s Death

“It’s too bad that women’s liberation didn’t occur 30 years earlier in my life,” the Abstract Expressionist painter Lee Krasner told Artforum in 1973. “I couldn’t run out and do a one-woman job on the sexist aspects of the art world, continue my painting, and stay in the role I was in as Mrs. Pollock.”

Known for her fiercely independent streak, Krasner was one of the few women to infiltrate the New York School in the 1940s and ’50s. But more often than not, her career took a backseat to that of her husband, the most famous of the Abstract Expressionists, Jackson Pollock. While her marriage gave her inside access to art-world powers that might have otherwise been off-limits, she was a painter in her own right and even more entrenched in the avant-garde art scene than Pollock was when they first began a relationship in the early ’40s.

Once married, though, Krasner devoted herself to the consuming role of caretaker, promoter, and artistic champion to the notoriously tempestuous, self-destructive Pollock. She did this, of course, while carving out her own place in art history and cranking out a lifetime of collages and canvases that easily rival the best of some of her AbEx compatriots.

It’s hard to speculate about the different turns her career might have taken if women’s lib had come earlier in the 20th century, but Krasner’s “Umber Paintings,” a series of powerful, gestural works currently on view at Paul Kasmin Gallery, indicate how her work evolved after she was in some sense liberated—albeit tragically—from her fraught marriage.