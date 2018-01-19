The Endless Inspiration Robin Rhode Drew from One Wall

But now the relationship is drawing to a close. Rhode announced in a 2017 letter published in Art Africa that he would be quitting the wall due to the increasing risk he faces working in the neighborhood, which he says is plagued with high levels of unemployment, violence, and drug abuse—and where he and his crew (local men who have become his studio hands) have been targeted by gang members. Rhode describes having hired a security detail to protect him from this continual threat. The news lends all the more poignancy—and, certainly, a dose of drama—to his latest body of work, which is currently on view in an exhibition, “The Geometry of Colour,” at Lehmann Maupin in New York.

The new works remain faithful to the core ingredients of his signature practice, and as with past works, they hint at the social conditions they developed out of. In Black Friday—1 Billion (2016), a stray shopping cart becomes a prop for Narain—dressed all in black, with a stocking over his head, to create the illusion of a silhouette—as he responds to a giant cubic form, painted in vermillion on the white-washed wall, and a series of smaller geometric parts that appear in progressive images.

Rhodes conceived of the square as a representation of the number one billion, broken down proportionally to 100 million, one million, and so on. “It speaks about value systems, consumerism, wealth,” he says. Yet the artist sees these latest works, in particular, as a rejection of the external world and the social tensions that surround the wall. Whereas his earlier works were often looser, scrappier, line drawings, Rhode has taken a turn toward Minimalist volumes and color theory, invoking the influence of Josef Albers, Sol LeWitt, and Carl Andre.