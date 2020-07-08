The Enigmatic Stories beneath Toyin Ojih Odutola’s Lush Drawings

Most of the works in the show are tightly framed portraits of solitary subjects; their faces could exist in thousands of contexts. Some of the accompanying vignettes offer relatively straightforward guides, as in the affectionate Chosen (2020). The piece depicts Black girls on their way to a show, wearing matching white tops and pearl earrings, as they stop to interrogate their reflections. The text takes the form of a dialogue: “I’m tryin’ to get chose,” one says. “If we had the option, we wouldn’t choose ourselves,” her friend quips in response.

Others texts are more cryptic. Both (2020) features the face of a man, his mouth and chin out of frame, against a mottled yet luminous red background; his eyes are wide and search upwards. Is he guarding against a looming threat? Or do his arching eyebrows convey simple skepticism? The single line paired with the work answers this question, and any other conjunctive question posed by its subject or viewer: “It can be both.”