Some are just good jokes, like a painting in which Ivanka Trump appears absorbed in the CliffsNotes to Crime and Punishment. Not everything gels—a painting of Vladimir Putin giggling while eating popcorn suffers, since its subject is basically a meme already . Another, in which a cowboy is seen riding one of’s balloon dogs, is funny enough, but lacks the strange punch that Yahnker delivers elsewhere. Blue Collars is a more nuanced send-up of the art world; in it,crouches over one of his drip paintings, while, in the background, a bemused janitor looks on, not very impressed.

Perhaps the two most complicated works in “Factory Reset” involve recent photographs from the news cycle. In both cases, Yahnker appears to be poking at the swiftness with which contemporary images can become iconic, thanks to endless online sharing and reproduction. Study for a Future Study shows a young woman in a museum, perhaps the Met , painstakingly copying an ornately framed masterpiece that hangs on the wall: a regal depiction of Colin Kaepernick taking a knee during the National Anthem. In Christine of Arc, we see the disembodied hands of two installers mounting another painting-within-a-painting, this one of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford taking her oath during the Kavanaugh confirmation hearings. This work is hung within American Piece, a gridded installation of 105 DVD, VHS, and Blu-Ray covers of films that have the word “American” in their title (as in American Hustle, Tiger, Teen, Pie, Pastoral, Satan, Dad!, Warships, Ballers, and Dreamz).