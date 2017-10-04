What the Ever-Evolving Little Black Dress Says about American Culture

And then, in 1926, black was suddenly liberated from its ties to death. Vogue featured a sketch of Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel’s black crêpe de chine sheath with the caption “The Chanel ‘Ford’ – the frock that all the world will wear.” Henry Ford’s Model Ts were black to expedite the assembly process, since black paint dried more quickly than other hues. In 1909, before Model Ts occupied garages across America, Ford allegedly quipped: “Any customer can have a car painted any color he wants, so long as it is black.” Together, the frock that all the world would wear and the car that all the world would drive helped to modernize the color black.

“It was quite a cultural shift,” says Hazel Clark, professor of design studies and fashion studies at the New School’s Parsons School of Design. “From black only being worn in the 19th century, essentially as the color of mourning, it is a very, very significant shift in the way that the color black came into women’s wardrobes in the 20th century and stayed there.”

Following the introduction of Chanel’s revolutionary design, the little black dress as we know it today quickly became a wardrobe staple. Ten of its most iconic iterations are currently on view at the Museum of Modern Art, as part of their exhibition Items: Is Fashion Modern? “As design, [fashion] exists in the service of others,” says Paola Antonelli, senior design curator of the department of architecture and design at the museum. “In most cases, it is designed by a human being to dress others—sometimes many, many others—so they can function in the world, in different arenas.”