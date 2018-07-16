Examining Henry Taylor’s Groundbreaking Paintings of the Black Experience

Henry Taylor, Ancestors of Genghis Khan with Black Man on Horse, 2015-17. © Henry Taylor. Courtesy of the artist and Blum & Poe, Los Angeles/New York/Tokyo.
Henry Taylor, Cicely and Miles Visit the Obamas, 2017. © Henry Taylor. Courtesy of the artist and Blum & Poe, Los Angeles/New York/ Tokyo.
Henry Taylor, 2017. Photo by Cassi Amanda Gibson. Courtesy of the artist and Blum & Poe, Los Angeles/New York/ Tokyo.
Henry Taylor, Gettin it Done, 2016. © Henry Taylor. Courtesy of the artist and Blum & Poe, Los Angeles/New York/ Tokyo.
Henry Taylor, THE TIMES THAY AINT A CHANGING, FAST ENOUGH!, 2017. © Henry Taylor. Photo by Cooper Dodds. Courtesy of the artist and Blum & Poe, Los Angeles/New York/ Tokyo.
Henry Taylor, I Had A Cousin Called Big A, 2018. Courtesy of the writer.
Henry Taylor, Screaming Head, 1990. © Henry Taylor. Courtesy of the artist and Blum & Poe, Los Angeles/New York/Tokyo.