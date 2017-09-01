Upon entering the Brooklyn Museum’s latest exhibition, “The Legacy of Lynching: Confronting Racial Terror in America,” you’ll first encounter a seemingly vintage black-and-white photolithograph of an African-American man, a white target painted over his face.

The image is, in fact, not a relic of a bygone era; it depicts the contemporary artist Rashid Johnson, in the guise of Thurgood Marshall, the first African-American Supreme Court justice, who oversaw the key ruling on Brown v. Board of Education in 1954. Assuming the appearance of a Civil Rights-era justice, Johnson suggests in Thurgood in the Hour of Chaos (2009), as the wall text notes, that when it comes to race in America, little has changed.

“Legacy of Lynching” makes the argument throughout that the brutalities of American slavery have continued in other forms, the mob lynchings of the Reconstruction era transmuted into the mass incarceration and public killing of black Americans at the hands of the police. (The title of Johnson’s work refers to Public Enemy’s “Black Steel in the Hour of Chaos,” a song that addresses the structural racism at the core of the American prison system.)

The exhibition is a collaboration between the museum and the nonprofit Equal Justice Initiative (EJI), with technological support from Google, and includes interactive heat maps tracing the stories and locations of lynchings in the U.S. between 1877 and 1950 (of which there were over 4,000 in the South alone), personal accounts from the descendants of black Americans who were killed in acts of white terrorism, and artworks from the Brooklyn Museum’s collection that address our country’s continuing legacy of institutionalized racism.