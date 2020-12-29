One of the “Bolsena” series of 14 works mixing painting, drawing, and writing in a contemplation of time and space, the top lot of Christie’s October 6th sale pays homage to the first lunar landing accomplished by the Apollo 11 space mission. One of the millions of viewers watching mankind’s first steps on the moon spellbound, Cy Twombly made the series in the summer of 1969 at the remote 16th-century Palazzo del Drago on Lake Bolsena in the Tuscan hills, having become further entranced by Italy’s art history since moving there. An unusual example of the blue-chip master referencing contemporary events, the monumental canvas showcases a pale backdrop filled with an explosion of forms, lines, measurements, vectors, and textures, with a diagonal sweep referring to the upward thrust of the rocket, giving the feeling of floating in space.
Formerly part of the Saatchi Collection, it sold for a price just over its low estimate of $35 million, but well short of Twombly’s all-time auction record of $70.5 million, set by Untitled (New York City) (1968) at Sotheby’s in 2015.