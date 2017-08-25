The organization has already identified four fake Pollocks after three different owners came forward to ask for authentication of the works, which began surfacing in 2013. It first published its findings this year in the IFAR Journal, its quarterly publication. The Pollocks were all said to have come from the collection of James Brennerman, a German immigrant who settled in Chicago in the 1940s and purportedly went mad before he died in 1974, leaving the works to his employees. However, IFAR has not been able to find any evidence of Brennerman’s existence and believes he is a made-up character who never existed, according to The Art Newspaper. “We do not know at this stage who created the works or is the mastermind behind the apparent scam,” IFAR staffers wrote in the journal article. IFAR has uncovered photographs of 10 other fake Pollocks and seen an eleventh online, apparently all from the same cache. The organization has warned of many more potential forgeries, as a dossier that came with the collection describes over 700 works by Pollock and paintings by artists like Mark Rothko and Édouoard Manet. The suspiciously low prices and large quantity of fake work distinguish this scam from other high-profile forgery cases, in which works were often sold for millions of dollars. Dr. Sharon Flescher, IFAR’s executive director, said there are many modest collectors at risk, “a whole network of people who are not professional art dealers.”