Explaining Exquisite Corpse, the Surrealist Drawing Game That Just Won’t Die

Eric Croes Sometimes the game provides fodder for more ambitious artworks. Belgian sculptorbegan playing Exquisite Corpse with his boyfriend during a residency in Isola Comacina, Italy. Later, as he told Artsy, Croes transformed the drawings into towering clay totems, which doubled as “a declaration of love to [his] boyfriend.”

Gina Beavers Peter Schuyff Austin Lee Canyon Castator And this summer, painterfound herself playing many rounds of the game with fellow artists, and. “Some of us had just met, so it really functioned as a way to break the ice,” Beavers explained. “It’s a really non-precious, non-competitive way to work, because no one person can claim authorship of the drawing, and the sum of the different styles is often great and can lead to many laughs and bonding.” (The only struggle with Exquisite Corpse, it seems, is figuring out which artist gets to keep the resulting drawing.)

For Beavers, and much like for Kahlo and the original Surrealists, Exquisite Corpse also encourages experimentation—a way to shed patterns of thought or styles on which an artist might rely too heavily. “You are reacting to the energy of the other people working near you and trying to be as free as possible with it,” Beavers said. “You allow yourself to break from whatever your style might be in order to be as inventive as possible.”

Of course, the Exquisite Corpse isn’t only for professional artists. As Kahn pointed out back in 1975, it can open the mind and inspire creativity in anyone who wants to try it on for size. “Real discovery was reserved for those who had no talent,” she wrote. “For it offered them the possibility of creation and thereby opened, permanently, a door on the unknown.”